CHILCOT IRAQ INQUIRY LIVE: One of the most important political reports in Britain's history drops today

The Iraq Inquiry, dubbed the Chilcot Inquiry, is set to be published at around 1130 a.m (BST).

It is one of the most highly-anticipated political reports in Britain’s history.

The 2.6 million word document is the culmination of a huge investigation that was launched by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009 into the United Kingdom’s involvement in the war in Iraq.

A number of MPs are seeking to impeach former prime minister Tony Blair as they believe he should be prosecuted for breaching his constitutional duties and taking the country into the conflict that resulted in the deaths of 179 British troops.

0715 — WELCOME TO BUSINESS INSIDER’S LIVE BLOG ON THE PUBLICATION OF THE IRAQ INQUIRY

The Chilcot Inquiry is a thorough investigation which has taken place for the last seven years into the United Kingdom’s decision to go to war in Iraq in 2003. It will cover political decisions made between 2001 and 2009 relating to the run-up to the UK’s intervention, the military action itself, and the aftermath of the conflict.

Business Insider will publish the link to the report when it is published at 1130 a.m. BST today and will follow the press conference, scheduled for 11 a.m. BST. We will also bring you the developments following the publication of the report and statements from political leaders and former Prime Minister Tony Blair when these are published.

