MEMO: Tony Blair tells George W Bush they can create 'post-cold war world order' in 2003 note

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Tony Blair, left, and George Bush at the G8 summit in 2007. Blair talked about reforming the group in his memo.

A treasure trove of documents relating to the Iraq War have been declassified alongside the Chilcot Report this week, including a series of fascinating memos and notes from Tony Blair to former US President George W Bush.

Among them is an 11-page note from the former Labour Prime Minister to Bush setting out his vision to create a “true post-cold war world order” with Bush. The memo was sent in March 2003, 6 days after the invasion of Iraq.

Blair comes across as a House of Cards-style political chess player envisioning teaching France a lesson for opposing the war, power moves to show Russia who is the boss, and strong-arm tactics to bring nations like Libya, Syria and Iraq to heel.

More favourably, he also implores Bush to build a global coalition to work together to tackle pressing world issues such as terrorism, poverty, and global warming.

Here’s out dissection of key parts of the memo, which you can read in full here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.