An ice cream cone is usually the least exciting part about eating ice cream.

That’s not the case at NYC dessert cafe ChikaLicious. The cafe is serving a churro cone that’s filled with vanilla soft serve and a variety of toppings.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.