The Chiefs ran a trick play in the Super Bowl that they stole from a Rose Bowl game 70 years ago

via Fox/NFL The Chiefs ran a trick play involving four players doing a synchronised spin.

The Kansas City Chiefs ran clever trick play in the first quarter of the Super Bowl that featured four players doing a synchronised spin before the snap to set up a run.

After the game, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters that the team took the play from the 1949 Rose Bowl and had practiced for some time.

While the original play did not feature the spin move, it nonetheless was effective in helping the Chiefs set up their first score of the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs went deep in the archives for a red zone play against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2020.

In the first quarter, on 4th-and-1 on five-yard line, the Chiefs ran a a trick play that featured four people in the back-field, including Patrick Mahomes. Clearly setting up for a running play, the four players then did a synchronised spin move, shifting where they were lined up.

The play was a direct snap to running back Damien Williams, who plunged his way to the first down, just short of the touchdown.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said the Chiefs had taken the play from the 1949 Rose Bowl.

“I probably shouldn’t be giving this away,” Bieniemy said. “The Rose Bowl, Michigan vs. USC. And so, it’s just a play that we’ve been working on and wondering when we can polish it off.”

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on spin move trick play to convert 4th down vs. 49ers pic.twitter.com/wpOxC1DJMV — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 3, 2020

Alex Kirshner of Banner Society dug up the play, and while it doesn’t feature the synchronised spin, it did have a similar formation, including a pre-snap shift.

Pretty cool. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said they stole that first TD play from Michigan in an old Rose Bowl vs. USC. I looked, and yep. This is from New Year's Day 1948. Fritz Crisler = visionary pic.twitter.com/bcWp5BEf0h — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 3, 2020

Mahomes ran in a touchdown two plays later for the Chiefs first score of the game.

Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP, helping to rally the team from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win the game. Perhaps Bieniemy and his encyclopedic knowledge of offensive plays should get just as much credit.

