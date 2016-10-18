The Chiefs ran an unusual play to get their 345-pound lineman a touchdown, and it looks unstoppable

The Kansas City Chiefs, normally not known team for their clever offensive plays, may have run the funkiest formation for a touchdown on Sunday.

On the one-yard line in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders, the Chiefs ran a play to get 345-lb defensive tackle Dontari Poe an easy touchdown with a formation that looks difficult to stop.

According to Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star, the play was called “Hungry Pig Right” and featured 316-lb guard Zach Fulton, 242-lb fullback Anthony Sherman, and 230-lb tight end Demetrius Harris forming a diamond around Poe.

When the ball was snapped, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith threw a backward pass to Poe, who behind his diamond formation, then charged ahead for the easy score.

Was it a pass or a rush? Either way, it was a BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN by Dontari Poe. #KCvsOAK https://t.co/DxfeC8HeYN

— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 16, 2016

That’s over 1,100 pounds rushing toward the end zone, which looks pretty difficult to stop.

According to Mellinger, the Chiefs practice this play at least twice a week when it’s in the game plan. The play has reportedly never not worked in practice, but until Week 6, the Chiefs hadn’t actually run it in a game.

For the sake of not being predictable, the Chiefs may not turn to Hungry Pig Right each week, but when they find themselves at the goal line, this seems like a simple, successful play to run.

