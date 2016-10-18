The Chiefs ran an unusual play to get their 345-pound lineman a touchdown, and it looks unstoppable

Scott Davis
Dontari poeJamie Squire/Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs, normally not known team for their clever offensive plays, may have run the funkiest formation for a touchdown on Sunday.

On the one-yard line in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders, the Chiefs ran a play to get 345-lb defensive tackle Dontari Poe an easy touchdown with a formation that looks difficult to stop.

According to Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star, the play was called “Hungry Pig Right” and featured 316-lb guard Zach Fulton, 242-lb fullback Anthony Sherman, and 230-lb tight end Demetrius Harris forming a diamond around Poe.

When the ball was snapped, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith threw a backward pass to Poe, who behind his diamond formation, then charged ahead for the easy score.

That’s over 1,100 pounds rushing toward the end zone, which looks pretty difficult to stop.

According to Mellinger, the Chiefs practice this play at least twice a week when it’s in the game plan. The play has reportedly never not worked in practice, but until Week 6, the Chiefs hadn’t actually run it in a game.

For the sake of not being predictable, the Chiefs may not turn to Hungry Pig Right each week, but when they find themselves at the goal line, this seems like a simple, successful play to run.

