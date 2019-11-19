Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 70-yard field goal during 'Monday Night Football' warmups in Mexico City

ESPN Harrison Butker’s 70-yard field goal during warmups in Mexico City.

“Monday Night Football’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers is being held in Mexico City.

The thin air in the elevation of Mexico City could lead to some long kicks as demonstrated by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker who made a field goal from 70 yards during warmups.

The kick would be six yards farther than the NFL record of 64 yards.

In NFL history, there have been seven field goals of at least 63 yards. Three of those were made in similar air conditions in Denver, Colorado, including Matt Prater’s record 64-yard field goal in 2013.

ESPN captured the moment during their “Monday Nigth Football” pregame show.

