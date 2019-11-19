Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 70-yard field goal during 'Monday Night Football' warmups in Mexico City

- “Monday Night Football’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers is being held in Mexico City.
- The thin air in the elevation of Mexico City could lead to some long kicks as demonstrated by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker who made a field goal from 70 yards during warmups.
- The kick would be six yards farther than the NFL record of 64 yards.
- In NFL history, there have been seven field goals of at least 63 yards. Three of those were made in similar air conditions in Denver, Colorado, including Matt Prater’s record 64-yard field goal in 2013.
ESPN captured the moment during their “Monday Nigth Football” pregame show.
