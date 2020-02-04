Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi paid adoption fees for more than 100 dogs after winning the Super Bowl

Jamie Squire/Getty Images; kcpetproject.org Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and Channing, a dog up for adoption.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi celebrated his Super Bowl win by covering adoption fees for more than 100 dogs at the KC Pet Project animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri.

He’s been donating to the shelter all season. Nnadi covered one adoption fee per Chiefs win and then decided that if they won the Super Bowl, he’d cover the rest.

Nnadi told CNN that he wasn’t allowed to have pets growing up but getting a dog in college helped inspire him to help other animals.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is celebrating his Super Bowl win by covering adoption fees for more than 100 dogs at a local shelter in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nnadi told CNN that he paid off all adoption fees at the KC Pet Project animal shelter after Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday night. On average, an adoption fee is about $US150.

And Nnadi’s been doing it all season – for each of the 15 Chiefs wins this past season, he paid another dog’s adoption fee at the shelter through his Derrick Nnadi Foundation.

The fee waiver will cover the cost of any dog that became available for adoption before February 2.

“I’ve never been a champion before,” Nnadi, 23, told CNN of his Super Bowl win. “All the years of me playing football, that first time honestly feels like the best day of my life.”

Nnadi, who just finished his second year in the NFL, told CNN that he wasn’t allowed to have any pets growing up. But his senior year of college he got a dog named Rocky, and they created an instant bond.

“When I first got him, he was very timid,” Nnadi said. “It made me think of how other animals, whether they’re owned or in a shelter, are feeling scared and alone.”

Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project’s chief communications officer, told CNN that Nnadi’s donation was “incredible.”

“More than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today,” Fugate said.

According to its website, the KC Pet Project cares for 10,000 animals a year. Its adoptable animals can be found here.

