Kansas City Chiefs cornerback raised right fist during national anthem

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters raised his right fist during the national anthem on Sunday, one day after saying he “100%” agreed with Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the anthem.

Prior to their game against the Chargers on Sunday, the entire Chiefs team stood with their arms linked.

“After having a number of thoughtful discussions as a group regarding our representation during the national anthem, we decided collectively to lock arms as a sign of solidarity,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

Peters, who stood at the end of the line, also raised his fist:

Marcus Peters with raised fist during Anthem. Locked arms by #Chiefs. No one sat or knelt. #USA pic.twitter.com/zfHgrphj6l — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) September 11, 2016

It was a move reminiscent of the protest during the 1968 Olympics by Amerians Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who raised their fists while wearing black gloves during the American national anthem.

Here’s what Peters had to say about Kaepernick earlier this week, according to the SB Nation blog Arrowhead Pride:

“I’m 100 per cent behind him. I feel that what was going on in law enforcement, it does need to change. It does need to change for all, equal opportunities for everybody, not just us as black Americans. I feel that over the past year it’s been displayed what’s been going on across America and over across the world. Just on my piece, I don’t think nothing’s being done about it.” “It’s hard for us as we have influences on the world and all these fans around the world, once we come out like Colin did, it becomes a big huge thing like he’s disrespecting the flag. He didn’t say none of that. He spoke up about something that he felt he needed to speak up about. I salute him for that. I’m going to back him up.”

Along with Kaepernick, a small number of other NFL players have also knelt during the anthem. Like the Chiefs, the Seahawks are expected to link arms during the national anthem during their game later on Sunday afternoon.

Peters is the first we’ve seen to raise his fist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.