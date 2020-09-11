Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wore a face shield on the sidelines of the NFL opener, and instantly became a meme when it started to steam up

Getty/Jamie Squire Andy Reid.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid wore a face shield on the sidelines of his team’s first game of the new NFL season, which started amid the coronavirus pandemic Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the 62-year-old, rather than being praised for his commitment to public health, social media users decided to turn the Super Bowl-winning coach into a meme.

Social media went wild over the mask, especially when it started to steam up in the rainy conditions in Kansas City on the night.

See a selection of the funniest reactions to Reid’s makeshift mask below.

The Kansas City Chiefs succesfully began the defence of their Super Bowl title on Thursday night by beating the Houston Texans 34-20.

The biggest talking point of the night wasn’t something that happened on the field however, but instead Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s unique, and frankly hilarious, face shield cap.

Worn by the 62-year-old for COVID-19 protection, social media unsurprisingly went wild at the mask â€” especially when it started to steam up thanks to the rainy and humid conditions on the night.

Andy Reid watching that last touchdown pic.twitter.com/4CYaAdexTf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid tryna look at the play sheet pic.twitter.com/YZZ8CsLNYM — Kevy Kev (@Kevo_Bevo) September 11, 2020

Patrick Mahomes trying to talk to Andy Reid like.. pic.twitter.com/PIA6m1iEdE — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid’s view of the field. pic.twitter.com/HpAGToii4B — 20 Dollar Chef (@ShaunLatham) September 11, 2020

Wonder if Andy Reid is gonna draw up a play on his mask pic.twitter.com/tM7I9chVGv — John (@JohnHillbery) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid forgot to hit the defrost button???? pic.twitter.com/UHvBo7lqpH — Stadium (@Stadium) September 11, 2020

Reid even admitted after the game that while the concept of his anti-coronavirus hat was right, the execution left a little to be desired.

“I didn’t do very good with that thing,” Reid said, according to CBS Sports. “It will be better with that next time. It will be fixed.”

