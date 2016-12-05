The Chiefs won a wild game with the NFL's first ever 'Pick-2' play

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 29-28, thanks to a 99-yard interception return by Eric Berry on a Falcons’ two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Because the NFL only changed the rule to allow defences to score two-point conversions in 2015, Berry’s returned marked the first “pick-2” ever. And it won them the game.

With 4:37 left in the fourth, the Falcons found the back of the end zone to take the lead, 28-27. They tried to go for two to push their lead to three, and instead wound up down one point.

Here’s the play:

1) ATL scores TD, takes lead 2) ATL goes for 2 3) Berry PICKS IT OFF, goes the distance KC takes the lead. UNREAL! https://t.co/FCrLGtx4Ki

Along with his pick-2, Berry also intercepted Matt Ryan in the first half and took it to the house. He was responsible for eight Kansas City points, and is the first player this season to have two pick-6 plays.

After Berry’s play, Chiefs got the ball back and ran the clock out to win. It’s a massive win, too: they’re now 9-3, comfortably in possession of a wild card spot and (if the Raiders lose) will take over atop the AFC West.

