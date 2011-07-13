Meet The People With Wall Street's Hottest Title: The CRO

Photo: LinkedIn

CROs just went from nerds to ballers.Thanks to the financial crisis, these quants are some of the highest paid execs on Wall Street right now.



Five years ago, a Chief Risk Officer “typically reported no higher than the CFO,” according to Bloomberg.

Now, CROs not only report to directly to the CEO, they’re getting paid up to $10 million, “compared with $500,000 as recently as 2001,” according to Bloomberg.

So we wanted to introduce you to these ballers, the people on Wall Street who are tasked with preventing their firms from becoming the next Lehman Brothers. Check out the people Demi Moore will soon memorialize in Hollywood when she plays one in the upcoming movie, Margin Call.

