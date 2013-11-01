Leader Of The Pakistani Taliban Killed In A US Drone Strike

AP Photo/Ishtiaq Mehsud In this Oct. 4, 2009 file photo, Pakistani Taliban chief Hakimullah Mehsud arrives to meet with media in Sararogha of Pakistani tribal area of South Waziristan along the Afghanistan border.

The man in charge of the Taliban in Pakistan has been killed by an American drone strike,

the Wall Street Journalis reporting.

U.S. hellfire missiles targeted Hakimullah Mehsud’s vehicle in the Pakistani border region of northern Waziristan after he left a meeting.

The BBC reports that they have confirmed the strike.

According to the BBC, Mehsud had run the Pakistani Taliban since 2009, after his predecessor was killed in a U.S. Drone Strike.

The Pakistani Taliban, called the Tehreek-e-Taliban movement, is a different entity from the Taliban in Afghanistan, but they are designated as a terror group by the United States and are closely allied with the Afghan fighters and with al Qaeda.

Mehsud had a $US5 million bounty on his head from the U.S. government.

It is unclear how the U.S. tracked his position, and will likely never be known, as American officials are notoriously tight-lipped on the drone program.

Just last month, Aleem Maqbool with the BBC traveled to the region and met with Mehsud, watch his report below:

