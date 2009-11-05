The Government Is Still Spending Money On WWI

Ever wonder why our country has a massive amount of debt?



This is one of the many reasons: The World War I Memorial and Centennial Act of 2009.

CBO: H.R. 1849, World War I Memorial and Centennial Act of 2009 Cost estimate for the bill as ordered reported by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on October 29 2009



H.R. 1849 would designate the Liberty Memorial at the National World War I Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, as the National World War I Memorial. In addition, the legislation would establish a commission to plan, develop, and execute programs, projects, and activities to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First World War.

The 24-member commissionwould have to submit various reports to the Congress on its activities and recommendations for commemorating the event. The commission would terminate by July 28, 2019. All commission members would serve without pay but would be reimbursed for travel expenses. In addition, the commission could hire staff and use personnel detailed from other federal agencies. Finally, the bill would authorise the appropriation of $500,000 annually over the 2010-2019 period for the commission’s expenses.



Assuming appropriation of the specified amount, CBO estimates that the commission would spend about $2 million over the 2010-2014 period to plan, develop, and carry out commemorative activities and to prepare reports. Because H.R. 1849 would authorise the commission to accept and use gifts, enacting the legislation could have a negligible impact on offsetting receipts and associated direct spending.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.