Now Check Out Some Awesome Photos Of Chicks With Guns

Photo: The Vendome Press

A passion for firearms cuts across age, race, and socioeconomic background. Now photographer Lindsay McCrum is looking at another swath of America with a thing for guns: women.In her new book, Chicks with Guns, McCrum explores the connection between women and guns through portraits of female gun owners at home.



The subjects range from a pre-teen in Montana to an Olympic biathlete. The results are often surprising, and surprisingly beautiful.

The Vendome Press, which published Chicks with Guns, has been kind enough to share some preview photos. The hardcover book is available on Amazon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.