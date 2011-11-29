Now Check Out Some Awesome Photos Of Chicks With Guns

Julie Zeveloff
chicks with guns

Photo: The Vendome Press

A passion for firearms cuts across age, race, and socioeconomic background. Now photographer Lindsay McCrum is looking at another swath of America with a thing for guns: women.In her new book, Chicks with Guns, McCrum explores the connection between women and guns through portraits of female gun owners at home.

The subjects range from a pre-teen in Montana to an Olympic biathlete. The results are often surprising, and surprisingly beautiful.

The Vendome Press, which published Chicks with Guns, has been kind enough to share some preview photos. The hardcover book is available on Amazon.

Greta; Napa Valley, Calif.

Alexandra and Truett; Houston, Tex.

Rachel; Livingston, Mont.

Belinda; Watsonville, Calif.

Caroline and Caitlin; Minneapolis, Minn.

Courtney; Houston, Tex.

Jen; Emigrant, Mont.

Jenevieve; San Antonio, Tex.

Lynn Wyatt; Houston, Tex.

Pamela; Monte Serano, Calif.

Alison, Marlee, Lee, and Margaret; Richmond, Va.

