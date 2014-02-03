To Understand The Deep Relationship Between Chicken Wings And The Super Bowl, Look At This Chart

Adam Taylor

Chicken wings are great all year round, but there’s one time of year that they are especially wonderful: Super Bowl.

To understand just how important that relationship is, check out the Google Trends chart which we’ve included below (first picked up by the folks at r/DataIsBeautiful). Can you guess which time of year most people search for “chicken wings?”

Chicken Wings Google Google Trends

Here’s what it looks like when you add the search term “Buffalo wing” into the equation:

Buffalo Wings Google Trends

