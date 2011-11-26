WATCH: These Commericals By A South African Chicken Restaurant Feature The Modern Era's Scariest Dictators

South African chicken restaurant chain Nando’s has come up with this controversial yet amusing commercial featuring the modern era’s most fearsome dictators.



Dubbed “Last Dictator Standing” the ad sees Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe reminiscing about days spent frolicking with “pals” Saddam Hussein, Muammar Qaddafi and Idi Amin among others.

Have a look at the commercial below. Is it funny? Or too controversial?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

