Cheese-stuffed chicken fingers make for the ultimate Chicken Parm

Sticky’s Finger Joint in New York City has invented a new category of hybrid food.

The “Bada-Bing” is the perfect blend of mozzarella stick and chicken finger, essentially creating chicken parmesan in chicken finger form.

You have to see it to believe it.

Written by Aly Weisman and produced by David Fang

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.