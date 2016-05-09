Cheese-stuffed chicken fingers make for the ultimate Chicken Parm

Sticky’s Finger Joint in New York City has invented a new category of hybrid food.
The “Bada-Bing” is the perfect blend of mozzarella stick and chicken finger, essentially creating chicken parmesan in chicken finger form.
You have to see it to believe it.
Written by Aly Weisman and produced by David Fang
