Chicken Nuggets Are Made Of This Pink Goop

This is mechanically separated chicken. Chickens are turned into this goop so we can create delicious chicken nuggets and juicy chicken patties. It’s obscenely gross and borderline alien but it’s not going to stop me from eating nuggets. They’re too good.The process works a little something like this:



There’s more: because it’s crawling with bacteria, it will be washed with ammonia, soaked in it, actually. Then, because it tastes gross, it will be reflavored artificially. Then, because it is weirdly pink, it will be dyed with artificial colour.

Yeah, that’s just disgusting. But I can’t shake my roots. I’m a chicken nugget fan (and all around fast-food guy) for life. [Early Onset of the Night via BuzzFeed]

BI Editor’s Note: According to this site, the whole chicken carcass is not ground into this pink goop–just the meat-like stuff (tendons, etc.) And they don’t generally use ammonia, though it occasionally leaks into the mix.

