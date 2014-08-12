A Bar In Wisconsin Is Now Selling A Bloody Mary Garnished With An Entire Fried Chicken

A bar in Milwaukee, Wisc., is now selling a Bloody Mary drink garnished with an entire fried chicken,

according to local news Fox 6 Now.

Now that’s what we call brunch.

Dubbed “The Chicken Fried Bloody Mary” at

Sobelman’s Pub & Grill, it features a whopping four-pound chicken from a local butcher shop, 80 liquid ounces of Bloody Mary-goodness, cheeseburger sliders, and ‘Baconadoes’ (bacon-wrapped jalapeno cheeseball skewers) for a total of $US50.

Though it’s meant to be split between friends, that is still a massive amount of food.

This also isn’t the first drink that has gained Sobelman’s national attention. The bar is known for its year-round drink, “The Bloody Masterpiece,” which has 13 different garnishes including sausage, Brussels sprouts, and shrimp. According to their website, it was voted Milwaukee’s Best Bloody Mary by locals.

However, the Chicken Fried Bloody Mary isn’t totally rooted in gluttony.

Fox 6 Now reports reports that a $US5 donation will be made to Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force for every Chicken Fried Bloody Mary sold. Owners Dave and Melanie Sobelman are hoping to give a big holiday donation to the lobbying and food banking charity at the end of the year.

The drink will be available through the end of 2014.

