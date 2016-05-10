Chicken finger nachos are a fried fiesta for the taste buds

The only thing better than classic nachos are nachos made of chicken fingers.
Sticky’s Finger Joint perfectly layers tortilla chips with fried chicken fingers, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and more.
The result is a true fiesta for the taste buds.
Written by Aly Weisman and produced by David Fang
