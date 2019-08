Chicken and waffles on a cupcake may not seem like the traditional dessert, but Caked Up Café in New City, New York makes the combination of flavours work.

And it even comes complete with maple syrup.

Written by Aly Weisman and produced by A.C. Fowler

