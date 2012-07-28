Chick-Fil-A's Head Of PR Has Died Of A Heart Attack

Photo: By Sonnett on Flickr

Sad news from Chick-fil-A.Donald Perry, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of corporate public relations, has died of a heart attack, according to WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Georgia.



He was a long-time employee of Chick-fil-A, and has often been a spokesperson for the company.

Here’s the statement from Chick-fil-A:

“We are saddened to report the news to you that our dear friend Don Perry, vice president of public relations, passed away suddenly this morning.

“Don was a member of our Chick-fil-A family for nearly 29 years. For many of you in the media, he was the spokesperson for Chick-fil-A. He was a well-respected and well-liked media executive in the Atlanta and University of Georgia communities, and we will all miss him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

