Chick-fil-A says it will never bring back one favourite menu item

Chick-fil-A has some bad news for fans of its cole slaw.

The fast-food chain told Business Insider on Thursday that it has no plans to bring back slaw to its restaurants in the future.

“For a long time we were really hesitant to take anything off the menu because we couldn’t bring ourselves to disappoint anybody,” said David Farmer, senior vice president of menu development. “But as our sales volumes grew, its just wasn’t feasible to keep adding to the menu without taking anything away.”

Chick-fil-A cut cole slaw from the menu in January to make room for a new “superfood” side of kale and broccolini in a maple vinaigrette dressing.

Since then, devastated slaw fans have posted thousands of comments online begging the chain to bring back their favourite side.

“Your Titanic is going down if you don’t bring the cole slaw back,” one person wrote on Chick-fil-A’s Facebook page recently. “Thousands of customers are boycotting your establishment and refusing to stop in until you put it back on your menu. Now do the right thing or have a fork stuck in you because you will be done.”

Tons of people commented saying they haven’t been to Chick-fil-A since the slaw was axed.

“The majority of the posts are wanting the coleslaw back — hear us roar Chick-fil-A!” Facebook user Bebe Heasley Packard wrote. “I haven’t been since they stopped selling the slaw as I always used to put it on my sandwich.”

The company anticipated some negative reactions to the menu change, so it published its recipe for the slaw online in hopes of appeasing disappointed customers.

Farmer said the decision to axe slaw was a difficult one, but something had to be cut to make way for the new superfood side.

And it turns out the kale salad is even more popular than the slaw, according to Farmer.

“It’s a vote,” Farmer said. “People vote with their dollars when they come in and buy the superfood side.”

