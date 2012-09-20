Chick-fil-A Will Reportedly Stop Funding Anti-Gay Marriage Groups

Photo: By derekthomasla on Flickr

Chicago Alderman Joe Moreno, who was very outspoken during the Chick-fil-A anti-gay marriage controversy in August, is claiming that Chick-fil-A “will no longer give money to anti-gay organisations,” according to a release from The Civil Rights Agenda.Alderman Moreno says he received a letter signed by Chick-fil-A’s senior director of real estate which states:

“The WinShape Foundations is now taking a much closer look at the organisations it considers helping, and in that process will remain true to its stated philosophy of not supporting organisations with political agendas.”

WinShape is the Chick-fil-A-funded nonprofit that donated millions to groups that are anti-gay marriage.

The release also says that company execs clarified in meetings that the nonprofit will no longer give money to anti-gay organisations.

We contacted Chick-fil-A, and here’s what a spokesperson had to say:

“At this point, we are not offering any response to the press release distributed by the Civil Rights Agenda other than the statement we originally released in July.”

The July statement said the company would leave the debate over same sex marriage to the government and political arena. Here it is, in full:

Chick-fil-A is a family-owned and family-led company serving the communities in which it operates. From the day Truett Cathy started the company, he began applying biblically-based principles to managing his business.

The Chick-fil-A culture and service tradition in our restaurants is to treat every person with honour, dignity and respect –regardless of their belief, race, creed, sexual orientation or gender. We will continue this tradition in the over 1,600 Restaurants run by independent Owner/Operators. Going forward, our intent is to leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and political arena.

The company reportedly put nearly the same statement into an official company document called “Chick-fil-A: Who We Are” that was released today, according to Alderman Moreno’s office.

The Daily News managed to get a short comment from Chick-fil-A on today’s news:

When reached for comment by the Daily News, a Chick-fil-A representative would only say the company plans to “leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and political arena,” but did not confirm that the donations would end.

Read Alderman Moreno’s full statement below:

