CHICK-FIL-A MANAGER: 'It Sucks Because A Lot Of Good People Have Been Affected By One Man's Views'

Chick-fil-A has been put through the PR wringer in the past week because of anti-gay marriage remarks made by its president and COO Dan Cathy.Now, a Chick-fil-A manager has gone on Reddit to talk about what things are like at his store. He remained anonymous, but moderators verified his identity.



Here’s what the manager had to say (edited lightly for clarity):

On what he does with protesters

“I accommodate protesters. Ask them if they would like anything to drink. I only ask they keep off the property. Even angry protesters find it hard to get mad when they realise we are just ordinary people. August 3rd is national gay kiss day at [Chick-fil-A]. I’m sure that will be fun.

“It sucks because I know a lot of good people and good business owners who are affected by one man’s views.”

On the people he works with

“I honestly can say I don’t think I’ve ever worked with anyone who was a bigot. I’ve worked with evangelicals and I’m sure they had certain views but one of the most influential people I worked with was a Republican and a Christian. I’m neither but he helped get me into the position I am. I owe that guy a lot.”

On whether internal policies promote bigotry toward homosexuals

“Absolutely not. The views of Dan Cathy do not represent anyone’s views. During the interviewing process my religion never came into question. We also have a few homosexual employees.

“I get along well with all of my employees. I can tell you I’m sure they are upset. Just like most of us.”

On president and COO Dan Cathy and the Cathy family

“Dan Cathy doesn’t ‘hate’ gays either. He just doesn’t think they should be allowed to marry and I’m sure he doesn’t believe they should start families.

“What the public sees is what we see. It’s no secret they are a religious family. They value religion and they try to implement forms of religion into the company. I.E. having off on Sunday … free kids meals for bible school graduates, etc.”

