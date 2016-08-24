Chick-fil-A is getting boycott threats for killing its spicy chicken biscuit

Chick-fil-A is under fire for killing a beloved menu item: the spicy chicken biscuit.

The company’s Facebook page is littered with thousands of complaints about the biscuit’s demise, with many customers threatening to boycott Chick-fil-A unless it resurrects the breakfast sandwich.

“I feel violated,” Crockett Gambrel wrote on the company’s page. “I have been stopping at Chick-fil-A at least two or three times a week for years. I alternated between spicy chicken biscuits, and spicy chicken burritos, but my store has tossed both of them. Why would they do this to me??”

Lisa Reese-Gordon wrote: “When you took away my spicy chicken biscuit, you took away my reason to get breakfast. There is nothing better than a spicy chicken biscuit with honey on it! I will never have breakfast at Chick-fil-A again.”

Jack Chambers threatened to boycott Chick-fil-A, writing: “Won’t spend another dollar for breakfast at Chick-fil-A until the biscuit is back.”

Chick-fil-A removed the spicy chicken biscuit from its breakfast menu last month and replaced it with a new addition: the Egg White Grill.

The chain has been looking to add healthier options to its menu, and the Egg White Grill — which features egg whites, grilled chicken, and cheese — was meant to be a step in that direction.

But many die-hard Chick-fil-A fans say the Egg White Grill is uninspiring and “tough” in texture, and urged the company to stick to its roots: fried chicken.



“The chicken was tough and rubbery, and the whole sandwich lacked flavour,” Linn Lopez Rater wrote of the Egg White Grill.

“Newsflash: Seriously ‘health conscious’ people don’t eat fast food anyway! Bring back that spicy chicken piece of morning glory, PLEASE!!!!” wrote Chris Martin.

Kristen Lynelle Maddux wrote: “I ate [the spicy chicken biscuit] almost every day when I was pregnant. Now it’s gone and I’m lost.”

Multiple people said they have started going to rival fast-food chain Bojangles for breakfast as a result of the change.

“Please remove this abomination and return the spicy chicken biscuit that it replaced,” Robert Hainer wrote, referring to the Egg White Grill. “I’m left with Bojangles as my only breakfast choice, and I’d like to return to Chick-fil-A.”

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A’s new Egg White Grill.

Many complained about Chick-fil-A’s other recent menu changes, including the removal of cole slaw earlier this year. The cole slaw was replaced with a “superfood side” featuring kale and broccolini.

“First the cole slaw for kale salad. Then the spicy chicken for this?”Jessica Goodrich Barry wrote. “Come back to your roots Chick-fil-a and stop trying to change who you are to fit your new Northern expansions. You started in the South and your menu should reflect it. They don’t like it, don’t build there. Stop making changes to the good stuff!”

Chick-fil-A has said that the new menu items have been performing well, however, despite some of the negative feedback online.

The company chose to drop items that were only among the least popular on the menu, David Farmer, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of menu strategy and development, told Business Insider in a previous interview.

The spicy-chicken biscuit, for example, accounted for only 0.5% of Chick-fil-A’s sales.

“We don’t want folks to think we’re walking away from classic Chick-fil-A items,” Farmer said. “But we are going to have to part with some things to make way for some new items.”

But for some customers, the spicy chicken biscuit and other items like the cole slaw appeared to rank among the top reasons to visit the fast-food chain.

“They were a good company that’s now been destroyed,” Debbie Murphy wrote on the company’s page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.