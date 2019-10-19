Chick-fil-A has a new sit-down dining option to win over millennial parents

Gregory Smith/Associated Press Chick-fil-A is now a sit-down restaurant — if you want it to be.

This week, the chicken chain announced that it is launching Dine-In Mobile Ordering across the US. The service will allow customers to order their food via the chain’s mobile app, picking the option to have the food delivered directly to their tables instead of picking it up at the counter.

When customers arrive in stores, they will find an open table with a number on it. When prompted by the mobile app, they will tap their smartphone to the table number or enter the table number into the phone. A Chick-fil-A employee will then bring their food to the table when it is ready.



Chick-fil-A has been testing the service in certain markets for a few months. Khalilah Cooper, director of service and hospitality at the chain, and Kevin Purcer, Chick-fil-A’s director of customer digital experience, told Business Insider earlier this year that the service was aimed, in part, at parents with young children.

“You just want to be able to get your kids squared away and sit down and not have to deal with kids standing in line and things like that,” Purcer said.

Cooper said that the dine-in option is also popular with big groups in test markets. Additionally, it allows people to order add-ons, such as dessert, after they’re sitting at their table with their entreés.

“I think it’s more seamless. It’s easier. It gives them another way to engage with Chick-fil-A,” Cooper said.

Chick-fil-A topped Business Insider’s recent ranking of chains with the best service in the US. A whopping 71% of people who went to Chick-fil-A in the last six months told Business Insider that the chain had the best customer service of all fast-food chains they had visited.

