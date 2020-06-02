What the new normal will look like at Chick-fil-A, as the chain begins to open dining rooms

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A is rolling out new safety policies as dining rooms reopen.

New features include hand washing stations for workers, plexiglass shields, and ending self-service condiment and beverage stations.

Chick-fil-A has emphasised its drive-thru, curbside, and delivery business during the pandemic, as well as debuting larger Family Meals and testing meal kits.

As restaurants across the US begin to reopen, Chick-fil-A is rolling out new safety policies.

On Friday, Chick-fil-A released new “safe service” standards, intended to keep customers and employees safe as states allow businesses to reopen. New standards include handwashing stations and masks for employees, installing plexiglass shields, and removing items like flower vases and napkin dispensers from tables.

Chick-fil-A franchisees will decide when to reopen dining rooms, based on local and national guidelines.

The chicken chain has been slower than some sit-down restaurants to reopen dining rooms, as it is able to conduct a significant amount of business through the drive-thru. During the pandemic, Chick-fil-A has also expanded its curbside and delivery business, as well as debuting larger Family Meals and testing meal kits.

As Chick-fil-A locations begin to open their dining rooms, they won’t look the same as they did before the pandemic. Here is what the new normal looks like at Chick-fil-A.

All Chick-fil-A employees will have their temperatures checked at the beginning of their shift.

Local franchisees have been tasked with monitoring employees for symptoms. Workers are required to wear face protection, as well as wash uniforms and reuseable masks after shifts and before they wear them again.

Employees can now wash their hands at new outdoor handwashing stations.

With employees being required to wash their hands after removing gloves and in between certain tasks – such as every time they handle cash – the new stations make hand washing more convenient.

Decals and dividers will be used to encourage social distancing.

Chick-fil-A locations are adding decals and signs to help people stay six feet away from each other. Some restaurants will also have employees opening doors and managing lines as customers enter dining rooms.

Workers will also be disinfecting high-touch areas, such as tablets, credit card readers, trays, and door handles, roughly every 30 minutes.

Plexiglass shields have been installed at counters and customers are encouraged to pay via app — instead of cash or card.

If customers are paying with a card, they will be instructed to swipe it themselves. Customers paying with cash will be instructed to place bills and coins in a bin instead of handing it to workers.

“All meals, whether Guests order through drive-thru, for curbside pick-up or for delivery, will be delivered using contactless methods,” Chick-fil-A said in its new safe service standards.

Restaurants with open dining rooms are serving food in to-go bags and shutting down self-service condiment and drink stations.

Many tables will be closed to keep at least six feet of distance between customers. Tables will no longer feature items such as flower and napkin dispensers. Playgrounds will also remain closed.

Franchisees have access to a $US10.8 million fund that they can use to care for teams, donate to first responders, or provide assistance within their local community.

“From the big things, like rigorous safety standards, to the little things, like the ‘my pleasures,’ we want you to know – no matter which restaurant you visit – you will receive the high-quality food, service, and hospitality that you’ve come to expect from Chick-fil-A,” Chick-fil-A’s president and COO said in a statement Tim Tassopoulos.

