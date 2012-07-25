Chick-Fil-A Recalls Muppet Toys; Jim Henson Co. Slams CEO's Stance On Gay Marriage

Photo: Imgur

The Jim Henson Company and Chick-fil-A battle is raging on.Just one day after the Jim Henson Co. announced that it did “not wish to partner with them on any future endeavours” due to Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy’s admission that he was “guilty as charged” when it comes to his Christian stance on the definition of marriage, the fast-food company announced a “voluntary recall” of all Jim Henson Creature Shop Puppet Kids Meal toys.



Coincidence?

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson to Business Insider, “Chick-fil-A voluntarily withdrew the Jim Henson kids meal toys nationwide because of a potential safety concern. This is unrelated to the Jim Henson announcement.”

The recall sign (emphasis is our own) reads:

“We apologise for any inconvenience but as of 7/19/2012 Chick-fil-A has voluntarily recalled all of the Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Puppet Kids Meal toys due to a possible safety issue. Please be advised that there have not been any cases in which a child has actually been injured, however there have been some reports of children getting their fingers stuck in the holes of the puppets. We are offering a substitution of a complimentary kids Icedream cone in its place until a replacement toy is available. Thank you.”

The picture is at the top of Reddit under the heading, “Apparently Chick-Fil-A thinks lying is a Christian value.“

A Florida location confirmed that they had been asked to pull all of the toys from the stores.

“Apparently they got three calls about hey, there’s a complaint that kids are getting their fingers stuck in a hole in the toys,” an employee explained. “We are erring on the side of being extra, extra cautious.”

Although Chick-fil-A is not asking parents to return the toy.

