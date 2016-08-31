Chick-fil-A is introducing super healthy quinoa bowls to its menu

Chick-fil-A The new harvest kale and grain bowl.

Considering the fact that all anybody ever wants to eat these days are bowls, it’s no surprise that Chick-fil-A, best known for their chicken sandwiches, is testing out two new grain bowls.

One bowl — the harvest kale and grain bowl — is geared more toward lunch and dinner, while the other — the egg white grill grain bowl — is more of a breakfast option.

Both were introduced yesterday and will, for the time being, only be available at locations in Tampa, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Huntsville, AL.

If the bowls take off in those locations, Chick-fil-A will offer them on menus nationwide in 2018.

Chick-fil-A The egg white grain bowl.

The harvest bowl is best described as a glorified salad, with a kale base that’s topped with red and white quinoa, apple, roasted butternut squash, nuts, goat and feta cheese, and dried cherries. The dressing is a light balsamic vinaigrette.

Diners have the option to add grilled chicken, and if they do, the bowl comes out to around nine dollars, 22 grams of protein, and 370 calories.

The egg white grill grain bowl is simpler: scrambled egg whites, red and white quinoa, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and grilled chicken. The breakfast bowl is only $5, and it’s 220 calories with an impressive 29 grams of protein.

Besides the egg white bowl, Chick-fil-A will also offer a hash brown scramble and berry protein blend.

