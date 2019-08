The original Chick-fil-A in Hapeville, Georgia is a lot different from your run-of-the-mill Chick-fil-A’s. The restaurant is one of twelve “Dwarf House” locations in Atlanta, where you can find original menu items that you won’t find anywhere else.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.