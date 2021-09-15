is launching a virtual concept in Nashville. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is planning a new delivery restaurant concept for Nashville and Atlanta.

Little Blue Menu will serve normal Chick-fil-A fare plus wings and other chicken dishes.

Delivery concepts have become key as restaurants close dining rooms.

Chick-fil-A’s new delivery-only restaurant concept will launch this fall in Nashville, the chain announced.

The concept, Little Blue Menu, will operate as a ghost kitchen with three new virtual restaurants: Flock and Farm, Garden Day, and Outfox Wings. They will all operate alongside a delivery-only Chick-fil-A in Nashville, so food from all four restaurants could be ordered together and delivered in hybrid electric vehicles, Chick-fil-A says.

The chain says the name is a reference to Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s original blue menus.

Chick-fil-A first filed a trademark application for Outfox Wings in May, Insider reported. The chain didn’t offer up any menu specifics but said “Whether it’s with homemade marinades or a delectable, oven-roasted chicken with unbelievable taste, flavor is the central theme across the virtual restaurants,” in a statement. It also references “thick-cut pork belly BLT, garden-fresh salad, crispy Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries, and bone-in wings,” as menu items in the upcoming concept.

This first Little Blue Menu location is designed to work as a prototype and work out the kinks for future locations.

“After the Nashville pilot opens and customers share their honest opinions about the virtual restaurants, we will have the opportunity to tweak or add new menu items,” marketing lead Kanika Patrick said in a statement. A second location is planned for Atlanta in 2022.

Other restaurant chains have also experimented with delivery concepts over the last year as they’ve proven profitable while customers are reluctant to eat-in dining rooms. Applebees launched Cosmic Wings, a delivery-only virtual brand with Cheetos-flavored wings. Outback Steakhouse parent company Bloomin’ Brands launched Tender Shack, a virtual chicken tender restaurant, and Cracker Barrel debuted a delivery chicken and biscuits concept in Indianapolis.

“Delivery is here to stay. Now more than ever, customers want a variety of options delivered quickly, right to their doorstep,” John Moore, one of the franchisees overseeing the new delivery kitchen, said in a statement.

