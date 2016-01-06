Chick-fil-A is making an unprecedented move to hook millennial mums

Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country are implementing a new service called “mum’s valet” to make it easier for customers with young children to order and eat at Chick-fil-A.

The service enables parents with kids to order their food at the drive-thru — while the children are safely strapped in the car — then come inside where a Chick-fil-A employee will have a table ready for them with however many high chairs they need, and serve them their food.

Chick-fil-A’s restaurant operators came up with the idea for “mum’s valet,” after noticing how hectic the food ordering process can be for parents of young kids, David Farmer, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of menu strategy and development, told Business Insider.

Parents are often seen in the restaurants’ ordering lines wrangling multiple kids — either trying to hold them or prevent them from wandering around the restaurant.

“Mum’s valet” allows parents to skip that process, and get some help from an employee when they enter the restaurant. Restaurants that offer the service will promote it on signs at the drive-thru.

Farmer said “mum’s valet” is part of Chick-fil-A’s renewed focus on “taking the stress out,” or making its restaurants a more relaxing experience for customers.

