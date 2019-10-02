Chick-fil-A's drive-thru service is among the slowest in a new survey — here's how 10 major chains rank

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Drive-thru service is getting slower.

Dunkin’ has the fastest drive-thru wait times and Chick-fil-A has the slowest, according to a new study by QSR Magazine.

The study analysed wait times from drive-thru speakers to order windows at 10 major fast-food chains.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fast-food drive-thru service is getting slower.

Customers spent an average four minutes and 25 seconds waiting in drive-thru lines in 2019, according to a new study from QSR Magazine. That’s about 20 seconds longer than drive-thru wait times in 2018.

The study analysed wait times from drive-thru speakers to order windows at 10 major fast-food chains.

Here’s how the chains ranked from slowest to fastest.

Chick-fil-A

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Wait time: 322.98 seconds

McDonald’s

Wait time: 284.05 seconds

Hardee’s

Wait time: 266.34 seconds

Arby’s

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Wait time: 263.46 seconds

KFC

Business Insider

Wait time: 243.73 seconds

Carl’s Jr.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Wait time: 240.51 seconds

Taco Bell

Kate Taylor

Wait time: 240.38 seconds

Burger King

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Wait time: 235.48 seconds

Wendy’s

AP Photo/Terry Gilliam

Wait time: 230.38 seconds

Dunkin’

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Wait time: 216.75 seconds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.