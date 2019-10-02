Chick-fil-A's drive-thru service is among the slowest in a new survey — here's how 10 major chains rank

- Dunkin’ has the fastest drive-thru wait times and Chick-fil-A has the slowest, according to a new study by QSR Magazine.
- The study analysed wait times from drive-thru speakers to order windows at 10 major fast-food chains.
Fast-food drive-thru service is getting slower.
Customers spent an average four minutes and 25 seconds waiting in drive-thru lines in 2019, according to a new study from QSR Magazine. That’s about 20 seconds longer than drive-thru wait times in 2018.
Here’s how the chains ranked from slowest to fastest.
Chick-fil-A
Wait time: 322.98 seconds
McDonald’s
Wait time: 284.05 seconds
Hardee’s
Wait time: 266.34 seconds
Arby’s
Wait time: 263.46 seconds
KFC
Wait time: 243.73 seconds
Carl’s Jr.
Wait time: 240.51 seconds
Taco Bell
Wait time: 240.38 seconds
Burger King
Wait time: 235.48 seconds
Wendy’s
Wait time: 230.38 seconds
Dunkin’
Wait time: 216.75 seconds
