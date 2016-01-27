Chick-fil-A manager had a shocking response when a homeless customer asked for free food

The story of a Chick-fil-A manager’s act of kindness on Monday is going viral online.

According to a customer who posted the story to Facebook, a homeless man walked into a Tennessee Chick-fil-A and asked if they had any extra food.

Instead of turning him away, the manager of the restaurant reportedly offered to pray with him and gave him a free meal. Customer Joey Mustain posted a photo of the two men on Facebook, with this account:

PostbyJoeynKaren Mustain.

“All I could pick up on of the conversation was the manager saying that he’d love to give him a full, warm meal — not just scraps or extras — and the only thing he required was that the man let him pray with him,” Mustain wrote. “

As busy as they were, the manager stopped then and there, laid his hand on the man, and proceeded to pray. I heard love in that prayer.”

Tens of thousands of people are sharing the story online and praising it in comments on Facebook.

The post has been shared nearly 100,000 times in the last 24 hours.

“The homeless man wasn’t some untouchable stain on business. He was the reason that store opened its doors this morning (or any morning),” Mustain wrote. “In a time when companies are trying to win in the market by neutralising any possibility of offence, CFA is thriving because they unwaveringly cling to their principles and purpose.”

We reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment and will update when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.