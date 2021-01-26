A Chick-fil-A manager stepped in to save a South Carolina drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A Chick-fil-a manager, Jerry Walkowiak, stepped in to help run a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru in South Carolina.

The mayor called Walkowiak a “pro” for his drive-thru expertise.

Chick-fil-a frequently gets top marks in consumer satisfaction for drive-thrus.

A South Carolina town called on the expertise of a Chick-fil-A manager to direct a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site after it was hampered by a computer problem, ABC affiliate WFAA reported.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said that traffic was backed up for over an hour at the drive-thru vaccination clinic, which scheduled 1,032 appointments in a church parking lots.

“We asked local Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak for help today after a computer glitch backed up things at the drive-through vaccination site. Instead of just giving advice, this video shows what he did,” the Mayor wrote on Facebook, according to WFAA.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

Haynie also tweeted a video of Walkowiak directing traffic through the ten vaccination sites at the drive. “When you need help, call the pros,” he wrote.

Chick-fil-a is known in the fast food world for its mastery of drive-thrus. QSR Magazine consistently ranks the chain as the drive-thru with highest customer satisfaction, with high marks across the board in speed of service, accuracy, and cleanliness and sanitation.

Even with longer overall wait times than competitors, QSR says that customers rank Chick-fil-a so highly because the operation introduced drive-thru innovations before others in the business, including face-to-face ordering, double drive-thru lanes, tablets with card readers, and canopies.

