An American Fast Food Manager Allegedly Banned This Hilarious List Of Slang Words

Hayley Peterson

A Chick-fil-A restaurant manager has allegedly banned employees from using a hilariously specific list of modern slang words, according to a threat on Reddit.

Someone claiming to be a Chick-fil-A employee posted the list to Reddit and commented, “I work at Chick-fil-a and Eric, our manager, is tired of our sh*t.”

The banned words include “bae,” “Ebola (stop accusing people of having Ebola)” and “Felicia (there is nobody here named Felicia).”

The list begins with the directive: “You will speak properly when you walk through these doors. These words are banned.”

Chick-fil-a banned wordsReddit/Mausar

We reached out to the company for comment and will update when we hear back. We were unable to independently verify that the list came from a Chick-fil-A manager.

