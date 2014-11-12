An American Fast Food Manager Allegedly Banned This Hilarious List Of Slang Words

A Chick-fil-A restaurant manager has allegedly banned employees from using a hilariously specific list of modern slang words, according to a threat on Reddit.

Someone claiming to be a Chick-fil-A employee posted the list to Reddit and commented, “I work at Chick-fil-a and Eric, our manager, is tired of our sh*t.”

The banned words include “bae,” “Ebola (stop accusing people of having Ebola)” and “Felicia (there is nobody here named Felicia).”

The list begins with the directive: “You will speak properly when you walk through these doors. These words are banned.”

We reached out to the company for comment and will update when we hear back. We were unable to independently verify that the list came from a Chick-fil-A manager.

