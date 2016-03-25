Chick-fil-A manager reveals one test workers need to pass to get hired

Chick-fil-A says all of its employees, from line cooks to corporate executives, must have two things in common to get hired: integrity and compassion.

Sometimes those qualities can be hard to spot during an interview, however.

So Kevin Moss, a Chick-fil-A manager of 20 years, uses a simple trick to figure out whether job candidates will be a good fit for the company.

Ahead of an interview, he leaves a french fry or a wrapper in plain sight on the floor of the restaurant.

When the candidate enters the restaurant, he waits to see whether they pick up the trash, kick it to the side, or ignore it altogether.

If they pick up the trash, they have aced the test. That’s a sign to Moss that the candidates care about others and their environment — therefore they have integrity and compassion.

If they kick it to the side or ignore it, however, Moss will question the candidates’ eligibility and confront them about their decision to leave the trash on the ground.

Moss says his litmus test is a quick way to spot great employees.

“You can teach anyone to put chicken on a sandwich, but you can’t teach them to care about it,” Moss says.

