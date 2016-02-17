Chick-fil-A is expanding in New York City

Chick-fil-A is opening its second Manhattan restaurant in April.

The two-story, 5-000-square-foot restaurant will be located at the corner of West 46th Street and 6th Avenue near Rockefeller Center.

The new restaurant will be specially designed to service a high volume of customers.

For example, employees will use tablets to take orders from customers while they are standing in line, so meals will be ready once guests reach the counter.

“This process makes the expected wait time just six to eight minutes from the moment guests enter the restaurant to when they receive their food,” according to the company.

The new location is sourcing some food locally.

Hollis Johnson Chick fil A’s existing New York location.

“The majority of fresh produce for Chick-fil-A’s salads will be grown on farms in New York and New Jersey and will be delivered five to six times per week,” the company says. “The restaurant’s fresh bread will be delivered daily from Automatic Rolls of New Jersey, based in Edison, N.J., and all of the restaurant’s flaxseed flour flatbread, used to make Chick-fil-A’s low-calorie wrap, will be made and delivered by Brooklyn-based Damascus Bakery.”

Chick-fil-A arrived in Manhattan in October of last year with the opening of its first restaurant in the city on West 37th Street and 6th Avenue.

