Chick-fil-A is making major changes to its sauces

Chick-fil-A is making big changes to its dipping sauces.
The chain is adding a new sweet-and-spicy Sriracha sauce and changing the recipe for three of its core sauces: barbecue, buttermilk ranch, and buffalo.
“Customers have been saying that they want bolder, spicier flavours,” David Farmer, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of menu strategy and development, told Business Insider.
Chick-fil-A started experimenting with Sriracha because it’s a “trending flavour,” Farmer said.
The company describes the sauce as “a sweet and tangy sauce made with chilli peppers for a spicy twist.”
The barbecue, buttermilk ranch, and buffalo sauces will be replaced with new versions called smokehouse barbecue, garlic herb ranch, and zesty buffalo.
Chick-fil-A has been testing the sauces in select cities in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. The company will be rolling them out nationwide in the second half of the year.
