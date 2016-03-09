Chick-fil-A is making major changes to its sauces

Chick-fil-A is making big changes to its dipping sauces.

The chain is adding a new sweet-and-spicy Sriracha sauce and changing the recipe for three of its core sauces: barbecue, buttermilk ranch, and buffalo.

“Customers have been saying that they want bolder, spicier flavours,” David Farmer, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of menu strategy and development, told Business Insider.

Chick-fil-A started experimenting with Sriracha because it’s a “trending flavour,” Farmer said.

The company describes the sauce as “a sweet and tangy sauce made with chilli peppers for a spicy twist.”

The barbecue, buttermilk ranch, and buffalo sauces will be replaced with new versions called smokehouse barbecue, garlic herb ranch, and zesty buffalo.

Chick-fil-A has been testing the sauces in select cities in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. The company will be rolling them out nationwide in the second half of the year.

