Chick-fil-A is launching its own version of a Starbucks favourite

Chick-fil-A is launching its own version of a frappuccino nationwide on Monday.
The frosted coffee, as Chick-fil-A calls it, combines the chain’s cold-brew coffee and vanilla “icedream” frozen yogurt.
The drink is hand-spun using Chick-fil-A’s milkshake machines.
The frosted coffee is 240 calories for 16 ounces, which is less than half the calories in a Chick-fil-A milkshake and about the same amount of calories in a Starbucks coffee frappuccino.
Prices will start at $2.69 for a small (16 ounces).
We tasted the frosted coffee during a visit to Chick-fil-A’s headquarters in Atlanta this week. It’s refreshing and sweet, though not so sweet that the yogurt overpowers the coffee.
It’s also much creamier and smoother than Starbucks’ coffee frappuccinos — probably because it’s blended with yogurt instead of ice and milk — and tastes a little more indulgent.
Chick-fil-A has been getting more creative with its coffee products since it launched a premium coffee line in August 2014 through a partnership with Atlanta-based startup Thrive Farmers Coffee.
The new coffee line has been a hit, according to the company. Chick-fil-A says coffee sales doubled within the year after the launch.
