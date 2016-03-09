Chick-fil-A is launching its own version of a Starbucks favourite

Chick-fil-A is launching its own version of a frappuccino nationwide on Monday.

The frosted coffee, as Chick-fil-A calls it, combines the chain’s cold-brew coffee and vanilla “icedream” frozen yogurt.

The drink is hand-spun using Chick-fil-A’s milkshake machines.

The frosted coffee is 240 calories for 16 ounces, which is less than half the calories in a Chick-fil-A milkshake and about the same amount of calories in a Starbucks coffee frappuccino.

Prices will start at $2.69 for a small (16 ounces).

We tasted the frosted coffee during a visit to Chick-fil-A’s headquarters in Atlanta this week. It’s refreshing and sweet, though not so sweet that the yogurt overpowers the coffee.

It’s also much creamier and smoother than Starbucks’ coffee frappuccinos — probably because it’s blended with yogurt instead of ice and milk — and tastes a little more indulgent.

Chick-fil-A has been getting more creative with its coffee products since it launched a premium coffee line in August 2014 through a partnership with Atlanta-based startup Thrive Farmers Coffee.

The new coffee line has been a hit, according to the company. Chick-fil-A says coffee sales doubled within the year after the launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.