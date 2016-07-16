Chick-fil-A is doing something it's never done before

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A is launching a new ‘egg white grill.’

Chick-fil-A is coming out with its first new breakfast entree in six years.

The chain is launching an “egg white grill” nationwide on Monday featuring grilled chicken breast, grilled egg whites, and American cheese served on a toasted multigrain English muffin.

The sandwich is a first of its kind.

No other major fast-food chain that we know of offers grilled chicken on its morning menu.

It also brings a couple new ingredients to Chick-fil-A’s kitchen: egg whites and English muffins.

The company is hoping the “egg white grill” encourages people in newer markets — such as the Midwest and Northeast — to start eating chicken for breakfast.

“We’re continuing to encourage people to think of chicken as a viable breakfast option,” David Farmer, vice president of menu development at Chick-fil-A, told Business Insider. “In markets where we haven’t been as long, people think of pork or bacon or sausage for breakfast. We have those options too, but we’re working really hard to make chicken the norm.”

Chick-fil-A added breakfast to its menu in 1986 with the introduction of its now-famous chicken biscuit, which features the chain’s signature breaded chicken in a buttery biscuit.

The “egg white grill” is meant to be a healthier version of the chicken biscuit. The new sandwich is 300 calories and offers 25 grams of protein. By comparison, Chick-fil-A’s classic chicken biscuit is 440 calories and has 16 grams of protein.

“This is an opportunity for us to strengthen our lineup in terms of healthier options,” Farmer said.

In addition to launching the new sandwich, Chick-fil-A is also increasing the size of its yogurt parfaits from 3.5 ounces to 5.5 ounces, the company said.

