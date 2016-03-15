Chick-fil-A is debuting a new chicken recipe

Chick-fil-A is rolling out a salad nationwide on Monday that features a new thinly sliced grilled chicken.

The spicy Southwest salad has a base of chopped romaine lettuce and baby greens with shredded red cabbage and carrots, grape tomatoes, a blend of Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, roasted corn, and black beans.

The core ingredient on the salad is the spicy chicken, which is unlike anything else on Chick-fil-A’s menu.

The chicken is made from whole boneless breasts. It’s grilled and sliced so thin that it’s practically shaved, giving it a tender texture that almost melts in your mouth.

Most of Chick-fil-A’s other salads have featured its chicken nuggets.

Chick-fil-A’s head of menu development, David Farmer, said slicing the chicken so thin makes the salad easier to eat.

“Customers have been thrilled by the ease of eating this salad,” Farmer said, referring to customer reactions from tests in Houston and Orlando.

The salad has just 260 calories before the toppings (tortilla strips and pepitas) are added.

“Our focus over the last couple years has been around health,” Farmer said. “We’re fully committed to providing more healthy options, and we’re seeing purchase behaviour move in that direction.”Chick-fil-A is launching two new salad dressings to pair with the salad: a creamy salsa dressing and a lighter chilli lime vinaigrette. The chain is also launching a light balsamic vinaigrette on Monday.

Chick-fil-A is also getting rid of the following dressings: honey sesame dressing, spicy dressing, berry balsamic vinaigrette, and buttermilk ranch dressing.

