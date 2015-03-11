Chick-fil-A is coming to New York this summer

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A will open its first New York City restaurant this summer.

The three-story restaurant will be located on 6th avenue and West 37th Street in the Midtown neighbourhood of Manhattan, Crain’s New York Business reports.

“We are beyond excited about opening our first freestanding restaurant in New York,” Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Carrie Kurlander told Crain’s New York. “This location will allow us to serve fans who have been asking us to come to New York and to earn the opportunity to serve new customers.”

