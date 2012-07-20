Chick-Fil-A Has Decided Never To Talk About Gay Marriage Again

Photo: By derekthomasla on Flickr

Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy, who’s also the son of the company’s founder S. Truett Cathy, caused quite a stir when he slammed gay marriage and said that it’s “inviting God’s judgment on our nation.”Now, Chick-fil-A would like you to know that it’s never going to talk about the gay marriage issue again.



Here’s a statement from Chick-fil-A that it posted on its Facebook page (emphasis ours):

The Chick-fil-A culture and service tradition in our restaurants is to treat every person with honour, dignity and respect – regardless of their belief, race, creed, sexual orientation or gender. We will continue this tradition in the over 1,600 Restaurants run by independent Owner/Operators. Going forward, our intent is to leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and political arena.

Chick-fil-A is a family-owned and family-led company serving the communities in which it operates. From the day Truett Cathy started the company, he began applying biblically-based principles to managing his business. For example, we believe that closing on Sundays, operating debt-free and devoting a percentage of our profits back to our communities are what make us a stronger company and Chick-fil-A family.

Our mission is simple: to serve great food, provide genuine hospitality and have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A has always been known for putting its values right out there for all to see, so this is an interesting decision. Apparently, at least for the PR folks at Chick-fil-A, Cathy’s statements were too much.

Still, everyone knows Chick-fil-A’s stance on the issue now anyway.

