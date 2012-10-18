Chick-fil-A Says That Its 'Fruitcake' Ad Was Not Anti-Gay

Chick-fil-A caused a bit of a stir when the blog Towleroad posted one of the fast food chain’s coupons that read, “Only A Fruitcake Wouldn’t Love Our Party Trays!”



People got riled up about it because of Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy’s statements against gay marriage, which caused quite the controversy and national debate this summer.

Now, Chick-fil-A would like to assure everyone that the “fruitcake” reference was not meant to be anti-gay.

Here’s the statement Chick-fil-A CMO Steve Robinson gave to the Advocate:

“This is an advertisement that a locally owned and operated restaurant has been using for the past five years to promote Chick-fil-A’s catering options during the holidays.

It was simply a play on words referring to the traditional holiday food, and the restaurant had no intention of offending anyone whatsoever. We regret the flier may have been taken out of context.”

