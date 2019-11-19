Chick-fil-A is ending donations criticised by LGBTQ activists after years of backlash

Shutterstock/Ken Wolter Chick-fil-A is ending controversial donations.

Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army, two groups that have criticised by LGBTQ advocates.

While Chick-fil-A stopped donations to most controversial groups in 2012, it continued to work with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army on specific programs for underserved youth.

“We made multiyear commitments to both organisations, and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018. Moving forward you will see that the Chick-fil-A Foundation will support the three specific initiatives of homelessness, hunger and education,” a Chick-fil-A representative said in a statement to Business Insider.

On Monday, Chick-fil-A announced it was making a major change to perhaps the most controversial part of the company: its charitable giving arm.

In a press release, the company said it will “deepen its giving to a smaller number of organisations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.” A Chick-fil-A representative confirmed that the organisation would no longer donate to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army, two organisations that have been criticised by LGBTQ advocates.

Chick-fil-A had previously worked with the groups to fund specific programs – such as summer camps – that work directly with underprivileged children.

For 2020, Chick-fil-A has committed $US9 million each to three initiatives: education, homelessness, and hunger. Chick-fil-A is expanding partnerships with education nonprofit Junior Achievement USA and homeless youth organisation Covenant House International. The company will also dedicate $US25,000 to a local food bank following each new Chick-fil-A opening.

Chick-fil-A has faced backlash for its donations and those of its top executives for years. Prior to 2012, Chick-fil-A made significant donations to right-wing and religious organisations known for lobbying against LGBTQ rights through the WinShape Foundation.

Chick-fil-A stopped making donations to almost all controversial groups after facing backlash in 2012, when CEO Dan Cathy said he did not support same-sex marriage. However, the company continued its relationships with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army.

Rodney Bullard, the head of the Chick-fil-A Foundation, defended the donations in an interview with Business Insider earlier this year, saying they were “relevant and impactful in the community.”

“For us, that’s a much higher calling than any political or cultural war that’s being waged,” Bullard said.

