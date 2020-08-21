A 19-year-old Chick-fil-A employee says she was fired for making a menu-hack video that went viral on TikTok

@anasteeezy/TikTok A TikToker says she was fired from Chick-fil-A for posting a menu-hack video.

A Bay Area Chick-fil-A employee says she was fired for posting a menu-hack video on TikTok that went viral.

The video showed how to get a seasonal drink at a discount and reached millions of viewers.

Ana, 19, told Insider she was fired days later.

“I personally don’t believe it is fair for employees to be fired over viral videos,” Ana, who asked to withhold her last name for privacy reasons, told Insider.

“I’m sure I gave Chick-fil-A a bunch of free publicity and don’t believe I should have been fired,” she added.

Ana posted the Chick-fil-A hack video on her @anasteeezy account in July before she says she was fired. In the video, Ana showed how to order extra add-ins to create a seasonal drink for a lower price, and it reached millions of views.

Ana said she was fired three days later. She told Insider that her boss did not explicitly say it was due to the TikTok videos but that she was told she “wasn’t putting my best interest in the company and that’s why I was being let go.” Chick-fil-A did not respond to a request for confirmation and comment in time for publication.

A video in which Ana announced she was fired, originally posted July 28, had 1.8 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Menu-hack videos make up a popular trend on TikTok as employees of fast-food chains like Starbucks and Chipotle share tips for ordering special items. In some cases, these tips or recipes are shared by the official TikTok accounts of the companies. Some companies, however, are not on board. One Panera Bread employee says they were fired in October for revealing how the chain cooked its mac and cheese from a pre-frozen product.

Other people outside the food industry have also lost jobs after posting on social-media accounts, particularly on TikTok.

Brittany Tomlinson, most commonly known as the “Kombucha Girl,” says she lost her job at a local bank in Texas after a video she made was shared millions of times online last summer. Tomlinson told Time that her manager didn’t explicitly mention the viral video during her firing but that she believed that was the reason.

In February, four employees of Fresno Airport were said to be fired over a viral video they filmed on the tarmac that featured the airport’s equipment.

