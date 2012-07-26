Chick-Fil-A Denies Allegations That Its PR Folks Pretended To Be A Teenage Girl On Facebook

This morning, the internet went nuts after a screenshot of a series of Facebook comments on Chick-fil-A’s page went viral.



Chick-fil-A, in the middle of a PR hurricane prompted by anti-gay marriage comments from its president and COO Dan Cathy, stood accused of making a fake Facebook account to defend itself.

In the thread on Chick-fil-A’s Facebook page, a commenter named “Abby Farle,” who had a stock photo of a teenage girl as her picture, posted a couple times in defence of the chicken chain.

Another person called her out, saying that the account was created just eight hours ago, and accused Chick-fil-A’s PR department of creating the account. If that was really what happened, it’d be a terribly shady PR tactic.

But, as Casey Chan at Gizmodo notes, “of course, there’s a chance that this could all be a stunt to shame Chick-fil-A—or an overzealous supporter.”

Now, Chick-fil-A is denying that it had anything to do with it. Here’s the statement that Chick-fil-A spokesperson Tiffany Greenway gave us (emphasis hers):

“I can confirm that Chick-fil-A has not created a false Facebook page of any kind. Our official corporate Facebook page continues to be our only one.”

Here’s the comment thread in question:

