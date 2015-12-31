Chick-fil-A had a brilliant response to customers' devastation over menu changes

Hayley Peterson
Chick fil A grilled chicken nuggetsChick-fil-A on Facebook

Chick-fil-A is cutting cole slaw from its menu in January, and some customers are furious about the change.

To appease angry customers, Chick-fil-A has decided to share the recipe for its slaw, which has been kept private for more than 70 years.

“Removing cole slaw from the menu was a difficult decision,” the company wrote on Facebook in response to one upset customer. “We know many of our customers loved our cole slaw, yet we have also heard from our customers that they are looking for new tastes and healthier ways to eat in our restaurants.”

The cole slaw will be replaced by “superfood sides” such as a kale and chopped broccolini salad with dried sour cherries and a roasted nut blend, tossed in a maple vinaigrette dressing.

“It is important to us to provide a wide variety of menu options and this will occasionally mean we have to remove one menu item to make room for another,” Chick-fil-A wrote. “We will be announcing some new items soon, and hope everyone will be as excited about them as we are.”

The company said it would be sharing the recipe on social media so customers can make it at home.

Here’s the recipe, which was recently shared by a New Jersey Chick-fil-A:

ChickfilaFacebook/Chick-fil-A Vorhees

Here’s the salad that will replace the cole slaw in some markets:

ChickfilaFacebook/Chick-fil-A Vorhees

We reached out to the company for more information on the change. We’ll update this post when we hear back.

Some people reacted to the change on social media:

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW WATCH: These are the healthiest fast-food breakfast items

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.