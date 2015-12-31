Chick-fil-A had a brilliant response to customers' devastation over menu changes

Chick-fil-A is cutting cole slaw from its menu in January, and some customers are furious about the change.

To appease angry customers, Chick-fil-A has decided to share the recipe for its slaw, which has been kept private for more than 70 years.

“Removing cole slaw from the menu was a difficult decision,” the company wrote on Facebook in response to one upset customer. “We know many of our customers loved our cole slaw, yet we have also heard from our customers that they are looking for new tastes and healthier ways to eat in our restaurants.”

The cole slaw will be replaced by “superfood sides” such as a kale and chopped broccolini salad with dried sour cherries and a roasted nut blend, tossed in a maple vinaigrette dressing.

“It is important to us to provide a wide variety of menu options and this will occasionally mean we have to remove one menu item to make room for another,” Chick-fil-A wrote. “We will be announcing some new items soon, and hope everyone will be as excited about them as we are.”

The company said it would be sharing the recipe on social media so customers can make it at home.

Here’s the recipe, which was recently shared by a New Jersey Chick-fil-A:

Here’s the salad that will replace the cole slaw in some markets:

We reached out to the company for more information on the change. We’ll update this post when we hear back.

Some people reacted to the change on social media:

@ChickfilA Are you really dropping cole slaw from the menu? Please noooo! I love getting the slaw instead of fries. Can’t you leave it on?

— Angela Nelson (@AngelaNelsonRE) December 30, 2015

@ChickfilA Save the Cole slaw.. Must have with “The Original Chicken Sandwich”.. #chicfilacoleslaw

— KG (@gardnek_kg) December 17, 2015

Apparently @ChickfilA may be discontinuing their Cole Slaw at the beginning of the year, and I just don’t know what to do about life anymore

— Chelsey Sanderson (@chelseylance) December 4, 2015

@ChickfilA is it true that coleslaw is going away?!?! I can’t believe it! How will I ever get it again?!?! ????

— Heather Taylor (@littlemump) November 30, 2015

@ChickfilAGarner @Michael_Ash1 I heard a terrible rumour that @ChickfilA is going to stop serving their delicious coleslaw. No!!!

— Beth Hunnicutt (@bethhunnicutt) November 29, 2015

